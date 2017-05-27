London to Brighton on her own two feet is Donna’s weekend challenge

A LOCAL race walker is taking on a 100km charity challenge this weekend.

Donna Allan, 41, is taking part in the London to Brighton Walking Challenge, which is set to start early this morning and finish tomorrow.

Mrs Allan is raising funds for the Dyslexia Day Centre, which offers specialist tuition, assessments, support and advice to anyone affected by dyslexia.

She said this was the longest walking challenge she had ever taken on.

‘The charity is close to our family and they are adding a few more rooms in their building at the moment, so we know what the money is going towards,’ she said.

‘At the Sarnia Walking Club we have regular races, which have helped with the training, and I have done a 30-mile challenge and a few longer walks in preparation.’

She set an initial target of £1,500 which she said she had hit already.

Mrs Allan said she had chosen this challenge as she was keen to test herself.

‘I am nervous but excited – I wanted to do a decent challenge. I know how fast I can walk and I am aiming to complete it in 29 hours,’ she said.

Donations can be made on her Just Giving page http://bit.ly/2qn8DXu.