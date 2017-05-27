OAPs' painkillers diluted by nurse with drug issue

ELDERLY residents of St John’s Residential Home were probably given watered-down painkillers because of a nursing sister’s theft.

Alison Le Huray, 51, stole the morphine-based solution, Oramorph, to feed her opiate addiction by watering down stock.

The theft led to the discovery of a further nine offences of stealing medication from the Princess Elizabeth Hospital while she worked there as a bank nurse.

Le Huray, of Ommadawn, La Grande Rue, Vale, admitted a total of 10 thefts when she appeared in the Magistrate’s Court, where she was sentenced to three months in prison.

As she was being led away, a man called out from the public gallery: ‘Love you, babe, stay strong, they don’t know you.’

Judge Graeme McKerrell told the man to be quiet and the man left the public gallery.

Judge McKerrell said it was of significant concern to the court that this was the second health professional within a few months to come before the court for what amounted to helping themselves to medication.

This case was far more serious than the last, however, because it was likely that the first offence at least would have had a direct impact on some residents at St John’s.

In a statement, the board and directors of St John’s Residential Home said the matter had been highlighted quickly due to extreme diligence and ongoing monitoring by senior staff.