Puts her own family first after 27 years of protecting others

AFTER 27 years as a police officer, Chief Inspector Toni Read said the time had flown by as she reached her last day in the role.

CI Read is taking a career break to focus on her young family and her final day was yesterday.

She said she would be leaving with mixed emotions.

‘I will miss working with my colleagues, it will be a big change. It has gone so fast.’

CI Read joined as a cadet at the age of 18 and attended Chantmarle Police Training College in Dorset.

Alongside her on that course as part of the same intake were two other young recruits, Ian Scholes and JP Le Breton. All three have worked their way through the ranks and are currently serving as chief inspectors.

While still at the rank of constable, CI Read was responsible for starting up the Guernsey Child Protection Unit, which has since evolved into the Public Protection Unit which currently has eight full-time staff.

‘You can have a real impact and you can change the young person’s start in life,’ she said.