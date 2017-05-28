Deputy defends himself over fraud case

A ST SAMPSON’S deputy has been called on to explain more about his company’s involvement in a major Australian fraud case.

Carl Meerveld has been challenged over his involvement by former Commerce and Employment minister Kevin Stewart, who lost his St Sampson’s seat at last year’s general election.

The fraud took place in Australia in the mid-noughties and involved a scam through which more than $170m. was drained from superannuation funds and subsequently lost among an array of offshore corporate shell companies.

In 2011, Shawn Richard pleaded guilty and was jailed for three years in relation to the fraud, one of two men imprisoned for their involvement.

The circumstances occurred in 2008 when Deputy Meerveld was a director of several investment funds while resident in Hong Kong and some of the funds in which he was involved received investments from a fund based and regulated in Australia.

‘I have never been charged or subject to any regulatory proceedings anywhere in the world,’ Deputy Meerveld said after his election, when he spoke out in order to clear his name.

‘At no time have the regulatory agencies that have investigated Mr Richard’s fraud suggested any wrongdoing on my part.’

Mr Stewart initially sent Deputy Meerveld an email in which he referred to how, during his time as a minister, he worked with the external relations team to communicate ‘what Guernsey is and what Guernsey isn’t’.

‘This brings me to some unfortunate publicity that seems to surround you,’ wrote Mr Stewart, giving Deputy Meerveld links to a number of online articles about the case.