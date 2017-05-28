‘Inter-island ferry hope sunk by Guernsey’

GUERNSEY’S decision not to support an inter-island service has left the project unsalvageable, Jersey’s minister for Economic Development has said.

Senator Lyndon Farnham has announced that it has not proved possible to save the trial passenger-only service for this summer having looked at options for the service after Guernsey pulled out.

Economic Development turned down the chance to underwrite the trial, despite being keen, after a meeting with Policy & Resources.

Senator Farnham said: ‘After Guernsey confirmed that they were unable to identify funds to support their share of the possible underwrite for the trial, we continued discussions with Condor to see if there was any way of the trial going ahead this summer.

‘Regrettably, this has proved impossible given the changed logistical and financial implications.’

It was hoped the service would boost tourism between the two islands.

Senator Farnham said that he was disappointed but remained determined to improve inter-island passenger links as they were important, not only for developing both islands’ economies, but to maintain social and cultural links.