Glamping neighbour in favour

A PROPOSED glamping site’s nearest neighbour has given her full support to the project.

Sue Dorey has lived near the St Peter’s site for 35 years and her field surrounds the proposed site at La Jaoniere.

Field owner Danny Barnes has applied to create 10 glamping – glamorous camping – tent pitches, a private swimming pool and a barn shop.

There has been opposition from some living nearby.

But Ms Dorey said while she had been worried about the idea initially, the more she thought it, the more sense it made to her. ‘I think it’s an excellent idea,’ she said.

‘St Peter’s has limited visitor accommodation, with only a couple of hotels and B&Bs.’

She said the views from the field at sunset were stunning and she thought that it would be a great place for tourists to stay. She rejected the argument that it might disrupt life in the parish.

‘The glamping units – which are tents – are going to be so secluded,’ she said.

‘They are not going to be seen from anywhere else, as there are high hedges around. Some people have said they are worried about the noise of children, but this site is a stone’s throw from La Houguette School anyway.’

She did not think the site would cause traffic problems.

‘It’s 10 units, so a maximum of 10 cars,’ she said. ‘I don’t think that’s much traffic.’