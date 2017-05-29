Historic Castle Cornet to be brought up to date in redesign

RECONFIGURING the way Castle Cornet is used will allow for better commercial use of the historic site, the head of Heritage Services has said, as funding for the plans is given priority.

The project, which will see some areas of the castle given a refresh and improved accessibility, has been listed on the States capital portfolio for the next four years.

Dr Jason Monaghan said in the past 10 years, the castle has seen a significant growth in standard day-time visits, primarily by tourists and cruise passengers, and also in out-of-hours use for events.

‘The intention is to ensure we retain the interest of day visitors throughout the 2020s while expanding the potential of the castle for locals and improving the overall sustainability of the operation,’ he said.

The main areas of the castle were last substantially refurbished in the early 1990s.

Its layout, Dr Monaghan said, was restrictive to the traditional operating model, even though the demand from tourists and locals had changed significantly.

As a result, the proposals include reconfiguring the way the castle is used, particularly the upper and lower barracks as well as the position of catering and rooms available for hire/education/events.

‘This will enable us to implement a more dynamic business model and make better commercial use of the site,’ Dr Monaghan said.