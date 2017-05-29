Racing for Life in the rain

A MINI-MONSOON did not stop hundreds of women taking to the roads yesterday in the annual Race for Life.

The fundraiser once again involved participants completing a 5,000m course starting and finishing at Saumarez Park, all with the aim of raising funds for Cancer Research.

Jenny Ainsworth, event manager for Guernsey Cancer Research, said that 600 had pre-registered, but given the bad weather she was not sure how many had turned up to run the race. ‘It’s difficult to say,’ he said. ‘Last year it was beautiful weather and we raised £30,000.

‘But we’re aiming to do the same again.’

She had a message for those taking part: ‘Thank you for braving the rain and supporting the Race For Life. This is beating cancer.’

Usually there were various stalls at the park for runners to enjoy on completing the course, but with the bad forecast Miss Hainsworth said these had been called off.

In the middle of the downpour, Jo Wheatley took to the stage to lead the women in a warm-up routine, ensuring they were warm as well as wet before setting off.