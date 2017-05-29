States subsidy to see GP and nurse under review

FURTHER doubt has been cast on whether the States should continue to part-subsidise the costs of seeing a doctor or nurse.

Phasing out the health benefit grant – £12 for a visit to a GP and £6 to see a nurse – was last raised back in 2015 as part of the personal tax, pensions and benefits review.

Now, Employment & Social Security has said it has ‘some sympathy’ for abolishing the grants, particularly if some of the money could be used in helping islanders not in receipt of supplementary benefit, but who find primary care costs too expensive.

The grants cost approximately £3.4m. per year.

Health & Social Services has revealed it will review the affordability and accessibility of primary healthcare, including GPs and other first-point-of-contact services.

Employment & Social Security has outlined its priority of work for the next three years in its policy plan as part of the wider Policy & Resource Plan.

‘Two predecessor committees to Employment & Social Security and the Policy & Resources Committee believed the grants should be phased out,’ the committee said.

‘The committee has some sympathy for this view, especially if some of the expenditure could be re-allocated to assist individuals and families not in receipt of supplementary benefit, but for whom primary care costs are nevertheless prohibitively expensive, which could contribute to the States’ commitments to sustainable public finances and to Guernsey being a place where no one gets left behind.

‘Indeed the committee is extremely concerned generally about the costs of accessing primary care.’