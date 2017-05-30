Celebrate our island’s community spirit

A NATURAL instinct to understate achievements can stop islanders from fully-appreciating their value to the community, according to the Dean of Guernsey.

The Very Rev. Tim Barker said the Pride of Guernsey awards inspired people to acknowledge others for the impact they had made on their life.

Whether that is through the commitment of a teacher to today’s youth, the everyday sacrifices of a parent for their child or the bravery of someone in the emergency services, he said society would fail without the selflessness of people.

‘One of the great characteristics British people have, and which I find here as well, is a natural modesty about the things people do,’ said the Dean.

‘It takes an awful lot of people by surprise when someone tells them that something they think is normal is actually remarkable.

‘That means it is all the more important to make the effort for people to pause, look at the different aspects of island life and recognise special achievements.’