E&SS asks for £73m. to build 800 social homes

PLANS to build an additional 800 new social houses at a cost of £73.3m. have been unveiled by Employment & Social Security.

The committee said it was an ambitious target given that so far planning permission had only been obtained for 216 new homes by the end of 2019.

Allocating more land to construct on will be a big factor, the committee said.

The proposals form part of Employment & Social Security’s policy plan for the next three years.

Each committee has set out its own plan and priority of work to deliver the agreed outcomes of the wider Policy & Resource Plan.

As part of the P&R plan, the States agreed that its policies should promote Guernsey as ‘one community bound by commitment to inclusion and social justice; a place where no one gets left behind’.

The Assembly also made a specific commitment to improving housing options to ensure appropriate availability, quality and affordability.