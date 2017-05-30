One million steps against diabetes

A GRANDMOTHER is walking one million steps in three months to raise money for a worthy cause close to her heart.

While Sue Spruce, 67, does not describe herself as sporty person, she is now roughly halfway through the Diabetes UK 1 Million Step Challenge.

The national campaign motivates an army of people to walk 1m. steps over three months to raise funds for the charity which focuses on research into care, cure and prevention.

So far, Mrs Spruce has clocked up around 11,000 steps a day walking all around the island’s cliffs, lanes and roads.

‘My seven-year-old granddaughter Millie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a week before her fourth birthday,’ she said.

‘I just felt this was something that I could do to help raise money and to raise awareness of diabetes, particularly type 1. Diabetes is very common but type 1 and 2 are completely different.’

Armed with trainers and her Fitbit to keep track of her progress, Mrs Spruce needs to walk around five miles every day for 91 days.

‘I have to spend at least one hour walking solidly, but I have been very lucky with the weather so far, and I’ve only had to walk in the rain for two days. Most days it is not a problem, but there are some days when you just don’t feel like it, but I am very determined.’

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sue-spruce1