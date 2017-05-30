Would having longer runway benefit the island? asks Aurigny

AURIGNY has questioned whether lengthening the runway would benefit the island.

Guernsey States have supported the idea, with the project featuring on the proposed capital portfolio for the next four years.

Economic development vice president Jan Kuttelwascher has long been keen to see the runway extended to increase the number of services to the island.

He said that having a slightly longer runway would allow heavier aircraft, such as Airbus A319s and Boeing 737-800s, to get here.

‘In terms of physical size, they are not that much bigger,’ he said.

‘But they can take more passengers, as they have six seats per row, rather than four.

‘So we are not talking about jumbo jets.’

He said he was concerned that some airlines focused on just one type of aircraft, and if that aircraft could not get into Guernsey, then there would be no link.

However, States-owned airline Aurigny is not convinced the idea would benefit it.

CEO Mark Darby said he had some concerns.

‘While we have an open mind, it appears unlikely that introducing more expensive, 150-seat Airbus aircraft would alter our operating economics sufficiently to have a marked effect on the fares that we need to charge,’ he said.