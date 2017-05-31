Chef will represent CI in national competition

A LOCAL chef will take part in a national cookery competition after winning the Channel Islands qualifier.

Matt Simpson, 27, who works for Sueco, won the Channel Islands Senior Chef of the Year competition, as well as the awards for hygiene standards and people’s choice.

He will take part in the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards later this year.

For his starter, Mr Simpson served up a duo of local seafood in a coconut-spiced broth.

This was followed by ribeye steak with stuffed bone marrow and a liquorice panna cotta with berries and edible flowers.

‘They said my main and dessert had been done perfectly and that there were a few bits that could have been added to the starter,’ he said.

‘I don’t think I will change it too much, just tweak a few things [for the national competition].