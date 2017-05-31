‘Compelling case for the £120m. we need’

EDUCATION is on a collision course with Policy & Resources over its £120m. bid to rebuild its secondary and further education estate.

P & R has said it ‘remains hopeful’ the cost of the overall project will be reduced.

Education vice-president Carl Meerveld said the committee had a ‘compelling’ case for its proposed changes and hoped fellow politicians would agree and offer support.

The project, which will include a move to a non-selective three-school model, was among 29 P&R recently recommended to be included in the capital portfolio.

While the overall amount of money available for the capital projects matches what committees want to do overall, a further breakdown of the allocation into the three categories previously agreed by the States – maintain, transform and grow – do not.

P&R said the transform category remains oversubscribed.

‘This is largely due to the scale of capital investment sought in this period by the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture for the proposed changes to the education estate.’

