Owners of local pet shops fear the impact of UK chain store

‘INCREDIBLE economic hardship’ will be caused to local pet shops by the arrival of the UK’s largest pet chain store, which has said its move came off the back of ‘strong demand’ from islanders.

Pets at Home, which has more than 430 sites across the UK, is opening its Guernsey branch on Friday 9 June.

It has taken over 6,000sq. ft premises formerly occupied by Waitrose at Admiral Park.

More than 250 applications were received for the 14 jobs created at the store.

However, Trim Dog Pet Centre owner Jan Olliver questioned the impact it would have on local stores.

‘I think on an island of this size we have enough competition already and I feel a bit aggrieved that the States have allowed a large English company to come over here, but wouldn’t let McDonalds or KFC,’ she said.

‘We are a smaller island than Jersey and have just as many pet centres as them already – I think it is slightly crazy [to have another].

‘We have really good pet shops on the island who give good advice and are helpful to customers.’

Creature Comforts director Michelle Botes said the arrival of the new store would threaten the future of local pet shops in what was ‘already a saturated market’.

‘We feel that it’s a shame to allow a large pet supermarket into the island when we already have a number of established local pet shops,’ she said.

‘We are not against competition, but feel that we already have a good diversity within the local pet shops, with each of them concentrating on different areas of the market.

‘Guernsey is a small island so we have no chance of extending our businesses over greater areas in order to survive, consequently by adding a very large chain to an already saturated market there will simply not be enough trade to go around, meaning the smaller companies are likely to suffer incredible economic hardship and may be forced to close.'