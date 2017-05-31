‘Time has run out for trial inter-island ferry’

TIME has run out to save the trial Condor inter-island service for this year, the Economic Development president has said, amid calls for the idea to be put in front of the States.

Last week, Deputy Matt Fallaize urged the committee to take to the States Condor’s offer of a trial day-trip service to secure the funding.

Peter Ferbrache said it was too late, however – Condor CEO Paul Luxon had already spoken to committee vice-president Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher and told him even if they ‘pressed the button now’, it would take at least five weeks to get everything in motion.

‘No, we won’t be taking it to the States and the reasons are, firstly, that the costs were not immodest and we didn’t have the requisite sum for the service,’ he said.

‘We have had continued discussions with Jersey and Condor and have had talks with P&R and they didn’t feel they could grant the sum – it was all civil and a conclusion was reached.’

Deputy Ferbrache did say he and the committee were hopeful a suitable arrangement for inter-island travel could be reached next year, despite this year’s plans falling through.

‘I am very disappointed we couldn’t provide a better inter-island service – though it is important to remember that Condor cut down to this number of trips.

‘I am hopeful the service will be better in 2018.’