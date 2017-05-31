Water’s clean bill of health

GUERNSEY’S water quality continues to be high, according to Guernsey Water’s latest report.

Its 2016 water quality report showed 99.91% of 6,866 tests met all UK and European Union standards, compared with 99.84% in 2015.

Tests were conducted at its three operational treatment works, three service reservoirs, the water tower and customers’ taps in two water supply zones and each of the three key performance targets were reached.

There were no water breaches at Longue Hougue, King’s Mills or St Saviour’s water treatment works and measures to improve bacterial quality of the island’s service reservoirs had a continuing positive effect, with 100% compliance recorded there and at the water tower for the second year running.

‘Protecting public health with clean, fresh, wholesome drinking water is vitally important to our island and we are particularly pleased to see that our expertise, vigilance and constant monitoring has yielded such an excellent result for 2016,’ said water quality risk manager Margaret McGuinness.

‘Our success is due to the collective technical expertise of our staff who cover all aspects of the science and engineering of the public water supply.’