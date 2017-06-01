‘Don’t leave your dog alone in hot car’

AS TEMPERATURES continue to climb, islanders are being warned not to leave their dogs alone in a car when the sun is out.

The police and the GSPCA have put out a joint message, reminding people that they could be putting their pets at risk if they leave them shut in a car even when they do not mean to.

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said many people think that it is OK the leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open, but it can still be dangerous.

‘It can get unbearably hot in a car on a sunny day, even when it’s not that warm,’ he said.

‘When it’s 22 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can soar to 47 degrees within an hour. It is all about planning – don’t bring the dog with you if it can’t join you where you’re going. You are never going to be more than 20 minutes away from home over here.’

Both parties have already received a number of calls this year from concerned members of the public – they are advising people that the best course of action is to either call 999 or call the GSPCA.

For more advice and information on how best to care for your pets during hot weather, contact the GSPCA on 257261.