Parishes in emergency waste strategy meeting

SERIOUS concerns over the introduction of the next phase of the waste strategy have led St Peter Port constables to call all parishes to an emergency meeting.

The planned changes were set out in a letter to parish constables from States Trading Assets, which is responsible for the implementation of the strategy.

The letter calls for feedback on the proposals, particularly in relation to the proposed frequency of collections and the need for greater collaboration between parishes over collection rounds.

Among the proposals being put forward by States Trading Assets are:

Having a collection of ‘black sack’ refuse every two weeks

Optimising collection rounds by no longer constraining them to parish boundaries

Looking at merging household waste charges from the parishes and processing charges from the Waste Disposal Authority into a single bill

Implementing the changes in the middle of next year

In addition, it is proposed that there would be new collections of glass and food waste for recycling, with food collected weekly and glass fortnightly, both of which would be separate collections to the current blue/clear bag ones.

St Peter Port senior constable Dennis Le Moignan said that it was after the parish douzaine received this letter and had met Trading Assets that it was decided to call an island-wide meeting.