The end of an era for island’s aviation

WATER cannon salutes marked the final commercial flights for Aurigny’s last Trislander G-BEVT yesterday.

The salutes were given in Guernsey, Alderney and Southampton as Victor Tango took its last passengers before its retirement.

Fog impacted on flights during the day, but staff and passengers watched on in Southampton, Alderney and then Guernsey as airport fire services helped to mark what is the ‘end of an era’ later that afternoon.

G-BEVT is due to make its final farewell flight in June to its new home at IWM Duxford, one of the UK’s leading aviation museums.

The aircraft will be placed on permanent display at the historic former RAF airfield at Duxford, Cambridgeshire, as part of Duxford Aviation Society’s British Airliner Collection.

It is one of three Trislanders due to be put on public display, with plans for the iconic ‘Joey’ to take pride of place at Guernsey’s Oatlands Village and the recently-retired G-RLON to be displayed at Solent Sky Museum in Southampton.

Aurigny’s flight operations director Nigel Moll said the Trislander fleet had served Aurigny well for nearly half a century and the iconic aircraft would be remembered fondly by so many people in the Channel Islands, including staff at the airline.