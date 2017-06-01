Week celebrating volunteers’ achievements starts today

VOLUNTEERS around the UK will be celebrated for the next seven days.

Each year, from 1 June, there is a countrywide campaign to celebrate the work of those who give their time to help organisations and to encourage more people to get involved.

Volunteers’ Week is marked locally with coverage of different organisations and their volunteers and the way in which they help the island.

Chairman of the Association of Guernsey Charities Malcolm Woodhams organises the event in the island because the ‘true value that volunteers bring to our island cannot be overestimated’.

‘A considerable number of frontline services and facilities are only possible due to the many people who do something positive to help the community,’ he said.

The Guernsey Press will be looking at a range of groups and celebrating their volunteers throughout the week.

If you are interested in finding out more about how to help, visit www.volunteer.gg to see a list of charities which currently have volunteer opportunities.