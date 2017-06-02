11 new British citizens swear their allegiance

THEY came from countries as diverse as Thailand, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Russia and Nepal.

Now, 11 people have been sworn in as British citizens in a special ceremony which marked the end of a long process.

Citizenship applicants have to attend the Royal Court, where they had to repeat an oath of allegiance to Britain in front of four jurats, the Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, the Lt-Governor, Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder, and Lady Corder.

Alicja Chrzanowska, 37, from Poland, became a British citizen yesterday after 11 years of living in Guernsey.

She began the process a year and a half ago and has since had to take an English test and a UK and Guernsey knowledge test.

‘It is brilliant, I really enjoyed the ceremony,’ she said, just after receiving her certificate confirming her new citizenship.

‘I like the way it is done. It was well thought-out, it only being a few people made it feel very intimate, and it was amazing at how many really important people were there.’