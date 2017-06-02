‘Cost-cutting is taking its toll on States staff’

PRESSURE to deliver savings and increased workloads has seen some States committees lose experienced civil servants, presidents have said, as they warned more staff resources were needed.

The strong message came from two committee heads as they outlined their priorities for the next three years in their policy plans.

Home Affairs president Mary Lowe has seen first-hand staff leave due to the pressure on them to keep up with workloads.

She warned at yesterday’s public Scrutiny Management Committee hearing that further cuts could severely impact frontline services.

Environment & Infrastructure president Barry Brehaut also felt the common misconception that the States was over-staffed and over-resourced needed to change.

Home Affairs had made £3m. in savings and reduced its workforce by 35.

While it had to be commended, Deputy Lowe said there was also a downside.

‘You end up with a large overtime bill and also putting pressure on the staff that you have kept,’ she said.

‘Sometimes we have got some really good experienced staff that we have seen leave because there is so much pressure on them to keep up with the workload.

‘On the one hand you make savings, but then you almost abuse the staff you have left, because there’s only so many hours in a day.

‘Home Affairs, like other committees, has seen a much wider mandate and we are seeing the ramifications of that and we are having to prioritise even more so.’