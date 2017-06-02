GPs have worries at loss of grant from the States

CUTTING the States subsidy for GP and nurse visits could hit the poorer people in society, local British Medical Association spokesman Dr Brian Parkin has warned.

Changes are being discussed by Employment & Social Security, which is reviewing the affordability and accessibility of primary care as part of its policy plan.

The committee has said it has some sympathy with phasing out the grants.

Dr Parkin said he did not want to see grants go anywhere.

‘I think, in general, we find that primary care in Guernsey, as a whole, has the least state primary investment of any country I can think of,’ he said.

‘I think we would be very against any reduction in government contributions.

‘If they are just rejigging it to help those more in need, that’s obviously fine. We would like to see the most given to those who need it the most, but we would really like to see more States investment in primary care.’