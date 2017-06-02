Haut Maison is a perfect blend for mobile cocktail firm Aperitif

LUXURY drinks caterer Aperitif has acquired boutique liqueur producer Haut Maison.

Aperitif operates a mobile bar service and the business has seen double-digit percentage growth for three years running since it was launched by entrepreneur James Le Gallez, pictured.

It has now bought Haut Maison, respected producer of exclusive liqueurs including damson gin, espresso vodka, raspberry liqueur, creme de cassis and loganberry liqueur. Each product is made in a small batch and can take up to six months, with no heat, flavourings or additives used in the process.

Haut Maison’s focus will now be on increasing product availability and brand exposure, while carefully expanding the range, starting with the launch of a new flavour, summer fruit cup, in the next couple of weeks.

‘I am so very excited to be taking on such an iconic local brand which will dovetail perfectly with Aperitif’s offering,’ Mr Le Gallez said.

‘Aperitif itself, as well as Haut Maison’s production, will be moved to a brand new, state-of-the-art facility on the west coast. Guernsey is well known for exquisite local produce and so Haut Maison will continue to be made with local ingredients.’