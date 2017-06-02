‘More savings could have an impact on frontline services’

FRONTLINE services could be at risk if further cuts are made to Home Affairs’ budget, its president has warned.

The committee has signed off savings of 3% for this year.

However, Mary Lowe said her committee was concerned about its ability to make further savings without negatively impacting on service provision.

She also told yesterday’s Scrutiny Management hearing panel that more discussions would be needed with Policy & Resources to know the extent of savings needed from Home Affairs in 2018 and beyond.

‘We have been able to clear the 3% savings requirement for this year and that has been difficult,’ Deputy Lowe said.

‘But the difficulty with Home Affairs is that it is very much service operations led and therefore any more savings could see frontline services cut because we would have nowhere else to go.

‘We will be having discussions with Policy & Resources because the requirements going forward are not that clear.’

Striking a balance between making savings and keeping the island safe and secure was challenging, the president said.

‘We live in a completely different world now and actually we should be spending more money and resources in keeping the people of Guernsey safe – we have a duty to do that.

‘But at the moment we really are down to the bone.’