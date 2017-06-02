Mug, Caritas latest to receive royal recognition for their work

TWO local charities have been recognised with a national award from the Queen.

Caritas and Male Uprising Guernsey both feature in a nationwide list of volunteering groups that have been selected from across the UK and Crown Dependencies to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups, the award is the highest available to local volunteer groups to recognise their work in communities.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, winners are announced each year on 2 June – the anniversary of the Coronation.

The Lt-Governor, Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder, said he was very pleased two hard-working and highly valued local charities had been recognised for their ‘outstanding service’.

‘The Bailiwick’s voluntary sector is second to none, thanks to islanders’ generosity and willingness to get involved, and I would encourage anyone who knows of a particularly deserving local charity to consider nominating them for 2018,’ he said.

All nominations for the award are made by members of the public who have seen or been involved with a group’s work.

Each year, a shortlist of several hundred eligible groups from across Britain is reviewed by the National Award Committee, which makes recommendations to the Cabinet Office – the final list is submitted to the Queen herself for approval.