New charity will support all ‘unsung hero’ carers

A NEW charity has been set up to help support local carers and give them a voice.

Around 4,000 islanders provide informal care for family members and friends with life-limiting health conditions. But until now there has not been there is no one organisation that represents the whole community of carers.

Carers Guernsey will be working to provide emotional and practical support to carers of all ages, give carers a voice in matters that affect them and provide a central service for information and advice to carers, as well as assist in the identification of and sourcing of various carers’ services.

It aims to achieve these targets by primarily working with and supporting existing charities and organisations and in partnership with the States.

The Guernsey Community Foundation is providing £80,000 to cover the new charity’s start-up costs and help to source additional funds to cover ongoing expenses.

The Rev. Jan Le Billon is from Carers Coming Together, a voluntary group which provides away days for carers.

‘Carers are the unsung heroes of the community,’ she said. ‘Caring for loved ones can be exhausting, and, if the person being cared for can’t be left on their own, being a carer can mean being housebound.

‘It is vital that carers receive support and quality care themselves. They need to be able to get out to relax, or meet friends, or shop – things that the rest of us take for granted.

‘We are hoping that the work of the Carers Working Group leads to an improved support network for carers – one that meets their needs, as well as the needs of the person they are caring for.’