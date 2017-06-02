Visitors give Sark the thumbs-up in survey

SARK has conducted its first tourism survey and Chief Pleas’ Tourism Committee is very pleased with the response.

The survey was run from August 2016 until April 2017 and more than 4,000 people took park.

Questions asked included what visitors enjoyed the most, where they stayed, how long they stayed and if they would return to the island.

Thirty-six per cent of those participating in the survey said they had visited Sark more than twice before and only 1% of people found their accommodation experience unsatisfactory.

The results also showed that 95% of participants said the visit was value for money, 58% enjoyed the natural beauty and car-less environment and that 55% were over 51 years of age.

A spokesman for the tourism office said the outcome was very positive and insightful and added that the most important statistic to them was that 75% gave a 10 out of 10 rating when asked the question ‘on a scale of 0-10, 0 being unlikely and 10 being very likely, would they recommend Sark to a friend or family’.

‘Visitors to Sark are obviously very satisfied with their experience and their word-of-mouth recommendation is a great accolade and fantastic way for us to grow our visitor numbers steadily and organically into the future,’ it said.