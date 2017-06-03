Condor inter-island trial sunk for sake of £125k

CONDOR’S new inter-island ferry trial collapsed because the States would not find £125,000 to underwrite the service, it has been revealed.

A total of £600,000 could have been needed for it to have happened this summer, with the remaining funding coming from Jersey and Condor, the president of Economic Development has said.

Jersey senator Lyndon Farnham, minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture – who was working alongside Deputy Peter Ferbrache on the project – said that both islands were asked to supply ‘up to £125,000’ to underwrite the trial for this year, a figure Guernsey has tried to keep secret.

Deputy Ferbrache said the figure was reached over the course of ‘many conversations’.

However, it was still more than they could afford without support from Policy & Resources.

‘We were approached by Paul Luxon [Condor CEO] and told that the cost would be £600,000, Condor said they would pay in £100,000 and Guernsey and Jersey would have to put in the rest, £250,000 equally,’ he said.

‘Now we would have had to have a 90% take-up rate not to have to put our hands in our pockets, which we didn’t think was achievable.’