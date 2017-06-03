Islanders get to try out CT Plus’s slimline buses

GUERNSEY’S new buses took to the roads with passengers for the first time yesterday as the States and CT Plus hosted a launch where islanders were given a chance to have a look around and take a short trip.

Welcoming guests to the launch, Environment & Infrastructure vice president Mark Dorey said that last year saw a 10% increase in passenger numbers and in the first quarter of this year there had already been a 12% rise.

If anyone was concerned about the new buses having diesel engines, he said that 20 of the new vehicles produced the same amount of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter as one of the old engines.

Among the features are an on-board screen showing the next and major stops on the route, which will be complemented by automated audio announcements.

Four USB recharging ports are provided, one at the front and three in the rear.

Dedicated wi-fi will be available, and director of traffic and highway services Karl Guille said this was being fitted by the States preferred broadband supplier with work being done by CT Plus and the States.

The Guernsey Bus Users’ Group gave the new buses the thumbs up.