Lights will go up in Town

CHRISTMAS lights are guaranteed in St Peter Port this year after fundraising passed the £35,000 target.

The news was announced yesterday by the charity behind the campaign, the St Peter Port Christmas Lights Appeal.

The target was helped in the final push after an islandwide letterbox appeal from Guernsey Post raised just over £19,000, as well as busking carried out by the School of Popular Music.

However, the charity still needs £2,900 to reach the £7,000 target for the replacement of the Arcade lights.

The charity’s chairwoman, Jax Robin, said the £35,000 only covers testing, a few repairs, erecting and taking down again of the lights, but it does not allow anything for new lights to be bought.

Mrs Robin said the charity was also still looking for 80sq. m of storage space. She said anything raised above this year’s budgeted running costs will go towards enhancing and extending lights and for 2018’s display.

The charity already had £9,000 left over from last year’s fundraising, but it needed to raise £30,000 by 1 September, otherwise it could not commission the lights to be tested and go up this year.

A Buy a Bulb campaign is also being launched in Co-op Channel Islands Co-operative Society Guernsey stores from Monday towards the appeal. The campaign had been timed to follow on from an islandwide letterbox appeal from Guernsey Post, which has so far raised just over £19,000. Shoppers will be asked to buy a bulb and will receive a pin badge to recognise their donation.

For further information and contact details visit www.christmaslights.gg, where donations can also be made.