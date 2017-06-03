T-shirts on sale to mark Pink Ladies’ walk

CHARITY T-SHIRTS for the Pink Ladies Sunset Coastal Walk are available again this year from Fletcher Sports.

The T-shirts can be bought from either its St Peter Port or Bridge shops for £10.

Fletcher Sports manager Ben Ferbrache said all profits would go to the Pink Ladies, which offers emotional, practical and financial support for women in Guernsey with breast cancer.

The shop has been selling T-shirts for the group for the past few years ‘as an extra helping hand’, Mr Ferbrache said, adding that the shirts can be bought by anyone, not just walkers.

Sizes range from XS to XL in unisex sizing and they are Dri-Fit T-shirts.

‘There are stop points on the back [of the shirts] with where the toilet breaks are and how far has been walked,’ Mr Ferbrache said.

The T-shirts are also available at www.fletchersports.co.uk. There are also registration forms available in the shops.

The Pink Ladies’ Sunset Coastal Walk is the support group’s flagship awareness biennial fundraiser. This year’s event takes place on Saturday 24 June and it is hoped hundreds of women will join the walk to raise awareness for breast cancer sufferers.

To register for the walk, go to the group’s website news section and download the registration form at www.pinkladies.org.gg/news.