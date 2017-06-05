Guernseyman caught up in London terror attacks

A NORMAL Saturday night out in Borough ended in panic at a pub for a former Elizabeth College student as this weekend’s London terror attacks unfolded less than half a mile away.

George Moss, 22, also lost his phone and was unable to get home and has expressed his thanks to two women who put him up for the night.

He has also spoken of the feeling of unity in London.

Seven people were killed in the terror attack near London Bridge on Saturday night, when police shot dead the three attackers within eight minutes of the first call, and 48 patients were taken to five hospitals.

A van hit pedestrians and then drove to Borough Market where three attackers set about started stabbing people.

Mr Moss works in London for a finance firm.

He said his evening started ‘as any normal Saturday evening would’ and he was having a drink with friends in Borough at a place called Mercato Metropolitano at about 9pm.

‘But then at about 10.30pm we all got notifications about the events on London Bridge, less then half a mile away.’

He wanted to say a ‘massive thank you’ to Holly Robinson and Mary Lynch.

‘Thankfully Holly and Mary were there to help, and put me up with the nicest cup of tea you could ask for and an interesting frozen pizza. They really saved the day there. The most important thing to get across is just a massive thank you.

‘Everyone, absolutely everyone was there for each other and willing to help in any way possible.'