Hundreds attend Arts Sunday at Town seafront

MAKING clocks, listening to music, creating chalk drawings and watching a range of dancers were some of the activities and entertainment on offer at yesterday’s Arts Sunday.

This Seafront Sunday event saw hundreds come into Town.

One of the Guernsey Arts Commission’s activities was made from a shipping container.

Lottie Barnes, Guernsey Arts Commission’s community arts development manager, said it was based on Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who suffered from mental health issues and hallucinations and began creating artwork.

The shipping container was called the White Room, and stickers were given out to the public to place in the room.

‘It is interactive,’ Miss Barnes said.

‘We are giving out stickers and people can decorate it.’

They could also sit in a van next to the White Room and learn more about it.

Miss Barnes said this was part of its community engagement.