Hundreds take part in Saturday’s 39-mile Saffery Rotary Walk

AFTER a very early start, hundreds of exhausted participants crossed the finish line in Town on Saturday after walking 39 miles around the island for the Saffery Rotary Walk.

The walk is now in its 20th year and participants faced their challenge during a very warm and sunny day.

With some people starting as early as 4.30am, walkers taking on the whole route set off from Town and finished at the Liberation Monument.

Those taking part could be seen in their bright orange t-shirts around the coast throughout the day, some running, with others walking.

There are 28 charities and not-for-profit organisations which will benefit from this walk.

The relay option, which was introduced last year, again attracted much interest with 26 relay teams taking part.