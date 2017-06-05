Island pays its tribute to RGLI

HUNDREDS paraded from Belvedere Field to the White Rock yesterday in the footsteps of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry, who marched the same route just over 100 years ago on their way to the fight in the First World War.

The day of events was organised by the RGLI Charitable Trust, and included a drumhead service on the White Rock in the morning, and a sombre church service at the Town Church in the afternoon, where a memorial plaque was unveiled.

Trustee Chris Oliver said he was pleased so many people have engaged with the event, whether they were marching or watching.

‘It really has been an historic day and what a great reception we have had,’ he said.

‘The church service this afternoon has brought it all home about why we are doing this.’

Just over 1,000 men were sent to France in 1917 to fight. More than 300 of them never came home.

Yesterday, islanders were lining the parade route from Fort George, down through Fountain Street and up the High Street.