RGLI remembrance parade in pictures

HERE are some of our favourite pictures from yesterday's remembrance parade to mark the centenary of the RGLI's departure for the Western Front.

As part of the event, a drumhead ceremony was held at the White Rock in memory of the heroic regiment. A memorial plaque was also unveiled, positioned near the battalion's colours in the Town Church and funded by public and private donations following an appeal by the RGLI Charitable Trust and with help from our Guernsey's Finest Hour campaign.

A memorial will also be installed in France in November near the site of the notorious Battle of Cambrai in which hundreds of Guernseymen lost their lives or were injured, 100 years ago.

Pictures by Steve Sarre.