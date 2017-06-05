Summer storm brings gale force winds

A SUMMER storm is hitting the islands bringing gale force winds in some coastal areas.

Jersey Met Office forecasted winds as southerly fresh F5 to strong F6, increasing strong F6 or 7 by late afternoon, with gusts of up to 55mph, perhaps occasionally gale F8 around Alderney, veering west to northwest around midnight.

The sea state was said to be moderate to rather rough with a low swell, becoming rather rough to rough by evening, then rough overnight. Visibility is moderate to poor, becoming moderate to good after midnight. Heavy rain is also expected.