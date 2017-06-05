‘There is no golden bullet with Aurigny’

GOVERNMENT has got to invest in its infrastructure, the Economic Development president has said, as he signalled his support for extending the runway.

It comes as Deputy Peter Ferbrache said his committee had also recently seen the Aurigny strategic review reports, which he argued contained no ‘golden bullet’.

Air links, sea links and digital connectivity are at the core of the committee’s priorities.

Examining the viability of extending the runway, as well as investigating the potential for air route development opportunities has also been listed as some of the key works to be carried out in this political term.

President Peter Ferbrache said gaining political support for extending the runway could be difficult, but he stressed, the States clearly had to investigate it.

Deputy Ferbrache was also adamant that a solution needed to be found when it comes to Aurigny.

He was shocked at the extent of the losses – £6.3m. – and said the States could not afford to subsidise it.

‘The air links are not satisfactory we are too dependent on Aurigny,’ he said.