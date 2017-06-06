Alderney ‘not to blame for Aurigny losses’

OPERATING the Alderney route lost Aurigny £2.7m. last year – up from £1.2m. the year before.

The figures are revealed in the States 2016 Accounts.

Policy & Resources is expected to publish a strategic review into the airline this week, but it is understood there are two versions of the report after panel members disagreed about key recommendations.

Alderney States member Steve Roberts questioned the figures and called for more transparency around how the company arrived at them.

‘People have difficulty finding a flight on full aircraft, and pay the highest fares, so why the losses?’

He claimed the airline was turning down freight and mail on a daily basis and hit out at maintenance costs of the Dorniers being used to service the island.

‘Alderney is not guilty of these losses – it is the people that run the company who should shoulder the blame.’