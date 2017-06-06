Blanchelande students get creative

HOURS of research and work have gone into this year’s annual extended study project at Blanchelande College.

Yesterday, students showed off what they had done in the school hall, where the rest of the school came to look around. Parents also visited in the evening.

Students from Year 6 to 9 choose to take part in the ESP every year, so they can demonstrate their personal interest in a subject.

They work in groups outside of school time to put together a presentation in any way they like, all focused on one subject.

Everyone who looks around the presentations has the opportunity to vote on a winner, which will be announced at the school’s speech day.

Year 7 students Archie Ward, 12, and Isla Welch, 11, did their project on the BBC TV programme Doctor Who – they researched how the programme has evolved.

They also, along with Archie’s father’s help, constructed a full-size Tardis, and brought in a Dalek for their displays.

‘Archie is obsessed with Doctor Who, and I got into it because we are friends,’ Isla said.

‘It was great to be able to go and do a lot of work on things we are interested in,’ Archie said.

‘It makes school a lot more entertaining,’ Isla added.