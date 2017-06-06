Consultant fees for bond £1.5m.

CONSULTANT fees in the region of £1.5m. for the issue of the States bond were not excessive, according to KPMG.

In their Scrutiny-commissioned report into the issue of the bond, the company found that overall costs of £14.6m. were incurred by the States during its set-up.

That included £1.5m. spent on professional advisers, £3.8m. on coupon rounding and £9.3m. on gilt locks.

Professional adviser fees were determined early in the project, while the

gilt lock and coupon rounding costs were known only after pricing on 5 December 2014.

The report concluded that the consultant costs ‘did not appear unreasonable for a debt issue of this quantum, given the public debt capital markets and the States’ credit rating’.

The rounding of the coupon is standard market practice with bond issuances, it said, and the use of a gilt lock is an effective way of managing a transaction’s exposure to interest rate fluctuation.