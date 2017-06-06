Minimum wage could rise to £7.50 an hour

MATCHING the UK’s new minimum wage of £7.50 an hour is on the table, as Employment & Social Security begins consultation on the proposal.

The island’s current minimum wage is £7.20 an hour, or £1,170 monthly and £14,040 annually.

An increase to the same as the UK would see minimum wage earners making £585 a year more than they currently do.

The UK’s rate rose to £7.50, £1,218.75 monthly, in April this year.

In its consultation, the committee says it is minded to recommend aligning the adult rate with the UK and a ‘substantial increase’ to the young person’s rate.

It is the first time it has made its intended rate clear before consulting, but it also gives the option of £7.40 or an increase to £8.00.

Employment & Social Security president Michelle Le Clerc said the committee was hoping for a strong and robust response to this survey, following its move to increase the minimum wage last year.