'My coping mechanism was to concentrate solely on the boys’

TV PRESENTER Jeff Brazier has morphed from Essex cheeky chappy and reality TV star to qualified grief counsellor in just a few short years.

The 38-year-old presenter and former professional footballer, a regular on ITV’s This Morning and single father to the late Jade Goody’s sons, Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 12, is now a life coach with an office in the Shard.

He’s also an ambassador for the children’s bereavement charity, Grief Encounter, a role for which his own experiences make him eminently qualified.

Brazier is not just any old TV celebrity. He was widely admired following the death of former girlfriend and Big Brother star Goody, when he determinedly set out to look after his boys and protect them from the media glare.

Goody died aged 27 from cervical cancer in 2009. Although they were no longer together – she had married Jack Tweed a month before she died – there was never any doubt Brazier would have sole custody of the children.

Initially he kept his distance from Tweed, who faced a number of assault charges and convictions in the years following Goody’s death, but after a chance meeting with Tweed while Christmas shopping, Brazier asked if he would like to see the boys. This led to Freddie and Bobby being reunited with their estranged stepfather two months ago.

‘I know Jack had a difficult time in the relationship (he was with Jade for three years) and a difficult time after Jade died, and as a result, it was a difficult decision for me, but the way that he was living at the time wasn’t necessarily conducive to the stability of two bereaved children,’ Brazier says of his initial decision to sever ties with the widower.

‘While it was a hard decision to make at the time, it was never permanent. I’m very pleased to say that a month or two ago we were invited to dinner at his mum and dad’s house and the three of us went there and had a really lovely time.

