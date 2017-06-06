REGULAR assessment meetings will be held by the emergency services and representatives from States departments and Trading Boards to ensure officers, staff and the community are protected proportionately to the current threat level.

Guernsey Police acting deputy chief officer Nigel Taylor said policing arrangements in the Bailiwick were under constant review and it will continue to work closely with its counterparts locally and within the UK to ensure it has a measured response in accordance with the UK threat level.

It has been reported that police knew the identity of the three men who killed seven people near London Bridge on Saturday evening.

‘Much work has also been undertaken to ensure that protective measures are not just the responsibility of Law Enforcement but across the States and stakeholders in a number of key areas. The Strategic Co-ordinating Group, which includes all the emergency services as well as representatives from a number of States departments and Trading Boards, met this morning and will continue to hold regular risk assessment meetings to ensure that officers, staff and the community are protected proportionately to the current threat,’ DCO Taylor said.

It already had planned for armed officers to be present at Sunday’s RGLI commemoration parade and Seafront Sunday in St Peter Port, to offer reassurance and protection to the public, he said.

‘We will continue to monitor the situation in the UK, and assess and review our security response to future large scale public events accordingly.

‘As a Bailiwick we need to remain diligent in our day-to-day activity and keep complacency at bay to, above all, reassure that we are as ready as anywhere else.’