90% uptake needed for inter-island ferry trial to break-even

CONDOR'S passenger-only trial inter-island ferry service would have to have had an above 90% utilisation rate in order to break-even, the Economic Development president has said.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache this morning gave a statement to the States Assembly, clarifying the details surrounding the government’s refusal to under-write the trial, which would have taken place this summer.

Both Guernsey and Jersey were initially asked to put up £250,000 each to enable the service to go ahead. Later on, Condor’s CEO had text Deputy Ferbrache to say it might be willing to operate the service with a reduced level of contribution of £125,000 from each island.

While the committee was in favour of the service, Deputy Ferbrache said it did not have the funds for it. After discussions with Policy & Resources, P&R refused funding.

‘The Committee asked Condor to support this service without public funding; a request the company refused,’ Deputy Ferbrache said.

‘The States of Jersey were willing to support this service in the manner I have described. Condor initially sought to work with them to provide a service focused on the needs of Jersey consumers but despite positive public statements that this would happen the service did not proceed.

‘The Committee has subsequently agreed publicly with our Jersey counterparts that it will work together alongside all interested parties to introduce an Inter-Island ferry service for 2018.’

There are currently no restrictions in place for the operation of passenger only services between Guernsey and Jersey.

However, services involving roll-on-roll-off ferries to Jersey are currently governed by the Memorandum of Understanding that Guernsey has in place with Condor and the Jersey Operating Agreement.

The value of the service would have been around £50,000, he added, while the overall economic impact of the sales from tourists to the Guernsey economy would be in the region of £150,000.

But there was ‘considerable doubt’ over the likely level of the economic impact that would have been generated from the proposed service.