Dairy food hygiene rating elevated to four stars

INVESTMENT totalling more than £200,000 has helped Guernsey Dairy to improve its food hygiene rating to four stars.

The site in St Andrew’s achieved just two stars out of five in its inspection by environmental health officers last September, with that rating upgraded to three stars in January.

That rating improved one notch further with the latest inspection, after which the dairy was awarded four stars.

Guernsey Dairy general manager Andrew Tabel said an ongoing programme of investment had helped them to make improvements across the site.

The dairy has invested more than £200,000 to address points raised in its 2016 inspection, which revealed a number of structural deficiencies including the condition of the tiled walls and floors and concerns over ventilation.

‘We are pleased with how the work has progressed and the four-star rating. Achieving a five-star rating is our ultimate goal.’