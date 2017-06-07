Elizabeth College launches digital archive

MORE than 25,000 pages of magazines, photographs and journals have been scanned for the new Elizabeth College archive.

The Roy Honey Digital Archive went live this week, revealing decades of documents from the school’s past.

Elizabeth College Foundation chairman Bruce Parker said it was an exciting new resource.

‘We can now show some of what has been going on inside the college for nearly 200 years,’ he said.

The school magazine dates back to the 1870s and in the archives are photographs going back to the 1860s. There are also concert programme and sports shots.

‘We’ve always had the magazines in the archive, but putting them online makes them so much more accessible, which is wonderful,’ Mr Parker said.

Islanders can visit the archive at elizabethcollege-heritage.daisy.websds.net.